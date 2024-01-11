Thursday, January 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Amnia-Brooklyn
Amnia, a newly constructed apartment building in downtown Brooklyn, rises 13 stories and totals 73 units.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $41.2M Bridge Loan for Brooklyn Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of locally based lender Dwight Capital, has provided a $41.2 million bridge loan for Amnia, a 73-unit apartment building in downtown Brooklyn. The newly constructed, 13-story building offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with 22 apartments reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a fitness center, game room, courtyard with a dog run and a rooftop lounge. Pinchas Vogel of Landstone Capital Group arranged the debt. The borrower, Bruklyn Builders Inc., will use the proceeds to retire construction debt and fund other costs of lease-up and stabilization.

You may also like

Red Oak Capital Provides $5.8M Loan for D.C....

Lightstone Receives $165.5M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Joint Venture Funds $64.5M Loan for Refinancing, Conversion...

Shapack, CRG Unveil Plans to Build 29-Story Apartment...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 217-Unit Via...

Denholtz Properties Acquires 723,734 SF Industrial Portfolio in...

Archstone Capital Acquires 200-Unit Townhome Property in Overland...

McShane Completes 32-Unit Supportive Living Community in Grafton,...

JLL Negotiates 5,084 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s...