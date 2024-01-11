Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $41.2M Bridge Loan for Brooklyn Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of locally based lender Dwight Capital, has provided a $41.2 million bridge loan for Amnia, a 73-unit apartment building in downtown Brooklyn. The newly constructed, 13-story building offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with 22 apartments reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a fitness center, game room, courtyard with a dog run and a rooftop lounge. Pinchas Vogel of Landstone Capital Group arranged the debt. The borrower, Bruklyn Builders Inc., will use the proceeds to retire construction debt and fund other costs of lease-up and stabilization.