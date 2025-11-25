Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Pointe Grand Reservation Way in Augusta, Ga., features a resort-style pool, fitness center, picnic area and electric vehicle charging stations.
GeorgiaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $41M Refinancing for Augusta Apartment Community

by John Nelson

AUGUSTA, GA. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, an affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has provided a $41 million loan for the refinancing of Pointe Grand Reservation Way, a newly constructed, 264-unit apartment community located at 255 Reservation Way in Augusta.

Josh Hoffman and Jonathan Pomper of Dwight Mortgage Trust originated the loan for the borrower, Winter Park, Fla.-based Hillpointe. The loan will refinance existing debt, fund an interest reserve, cover transaction costs and return built-up equity accumulated during construction.

Pointe Grand Reservation Way features a clubhouse, resort-style pool, business center, fitness center, firepit, picnic area and electric vehicle charging stations.

