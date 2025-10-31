Friday, October 31, 2025
Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $42.5M Construction Loan for New Build-to-Rent Community in Asheville

by Abby Cox

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has provided a $42.5 million construction loan for Old Charlotte Townhomes, a 133-unit build-to-rent (BTR) community in Asheville. Loan proceeds will fund land development, construction costs, community amenities and transaction expenses for the borrower, Golden Hour Collective.

Old Charlotte Townhomes will comprise 119 three-bedroom and 14 four-bedroom residences averaging 1,836 square feet in size. Additionally, each unit will feature an attached garage. Community amenities will include a leasing office, clubhouse and a swimming pool, along with scenic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The project will be developed on 17 acres within a larger master-planned development that also features for-sale homes and a multifamily component. 

