Avian in downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., features 148 apartments, a pool, gym, work-from-home lounges and a parking garage.
Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $43M Bridge Loan for Avian Apartments in Colorado Springs

by Amy Works

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has provided a $43 million bridge loan to refinance Avian, a multifamily community in downtown Colorado Springs. Avian features 148 apartments, a parking garage, resort-style pool, gym and work-from-home lounges.

Brandon Baksh and Talisse Thompson of Dwight Capital originated the loan for the sponsor, Jackson Dearborn Partners. Dwight closed the loan upon issuance of the initial Temporary Certificate of Occupancy. Proceeds were used to repay the project’s construction loan and fund transaction-related costs.

