Timberview Apartments & Townhomes in Oregon City, Ore., features 180 apartments, a clubhouse with lounge, fitness center, bike lounge and a pool.
Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $44M Bridge Loan for Timberview Apartments in Oregon City

by Amy Works

OREGON CITY, ORE. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has funded a $44 million bridge loan for Timberview Apartments & Townhomes in Oregon City.

Situated on 9.6 acres, the newly constructed community features 180 apartments spread across 11 residential buildings. Additionally, the property features a clubhouse with a lounge and fireplace, a fitness center, bike lounge, dog wash and pool with a sundeck.

Proceeds from the bridge loan will be used to retire the existing construction debt. McBride Capital brokered the transaction for the borrower, Pahlisch Commercial.

