Bode-Columbia-City-WA
Seattle-based developer Bode has secured financing to complete development of two metro Seattle properties, including Bode Columbia City, pictured.
Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $44M Bridge Loan for Two Seattle-Area Multifamily Projects

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has provided a $44 million bridge loan for Seattle-based developer Bode. The financing retires existing construction debt, covers loan transaction costs, funds an interest reserve and supports final construction completion of two assets, Bode Columbia City and Bode Tacoma Dome. Bode Columbia City in Seattle is an 80-unit property featuring one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Bode Tacoma Dome is a 164-unit community in Tacoma, Wash., offering studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

