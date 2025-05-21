Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $49.1M Bridge Loan for Moment Apartments in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has provided a $49.1 million bridge loan to refinance Moment Apartments in downtown Minneapolis. The 222-unit luxury apartment complex rises 10 stories with 14,713 square feet of ground-floor retail space that is leased to Starbucks and New Horizon Academy. There are seven studios, 159 one-bedroom units and 56 two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a fitness center, pet play area, business center, golf simulator, coworking space, sauna, pet spa, swimming pool, conference rooms, grilling stations and outdoor terraces. Loan proceeds will be used to retire existing debt, fund reserves and cover transaction-related costs. Daniel Malka and Jonathan Pomper of Dwight originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Sherman Associates.