Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $50M Acquisition Loan for Coastal New Jersey Multifamily Property

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of New York City-based Dwight Capital, has provided a $50 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Silverwoods, a 313-unit multifamily property located in the coastal New Jersey community of Toms River. The 55-acre, age-restricted property consists of 46 one-story buildings that house seven studios, 41 one-bedroom units and 265 two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a clubhouse. Moshe Feiner of Sevenstone Capital arranged the debt on behalf of the borrowers, Mathias Deutsch and Isidore Bleier. In addition to financing the purchase, ownership will use the loan proceeds to establish an interest reserve, cover transaction costs and purchase an interest rate cap.