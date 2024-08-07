Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Southgate Apartments features 624 units across 12 buildings.
LoansMichiganMidwestMultifamily

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $51.3M Bridge Loan for Southgate Apartments in Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

SOUTHGATE, MICH. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has provided a $51.3 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Southgate Apartments, a 624-unit garden-style multifamily property in the Detroit suburb of Southgate. The asset consists of 12 buildings with studio, one- and two-bedroom units across more than 21 acres. Amenities include a fitness center, pet grooming station, dog park, clubhouse, pool and barbecue area. The loan proceeds will retire existing debt and finance community improvements. David Scheer of Dwight originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Pepper Pike Capital Partners.

You may also like

Standard Communities Acquires 152-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community...

MAG Capital Partners Buys 336,204 SF Manufacturing Facility...

Block & Co. Completes Lease-up of Former SteinMart...

Greystone Provides $74.6M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

DC Partners Receives $42M Refinancing for Thompson San...

KW Commercial Brokers Sale of Two Apartment Complexes...

RangeWater Completes Two Charlotte Apartment Communities Totaling 561...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $15M Acquisition Financing for...

SLIB Arranges Sale of 120-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility...