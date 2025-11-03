Monday, November 3, 2025
The Lariat, a new multifamily project in Amarillo, has been designed with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind. An expected construction completion date was not announced.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $53M HUD-Insured Financing for Amarillo Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of New York City-based Dwight Capital, has provided $53 million in HUD-insured financing for construction of The Lariat, a 312-unit multifamily project that will be located in Amarillo. The Lariat will consist of 13 three-story residential buildings, a clubhouse/leasing center and six garages on a 13.5-acre site. The unit mix will comprise 186 one-bedroom apartments and 126 two-bedroom residences. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, outdoor courtyard and a dog park. Brandon Baksh and Tommy Ng of Dwight arranged the financing through HUD’s 221(d)(4) program on behalf of the borrower, Martin Inderman Development.

