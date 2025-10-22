Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $53M Refinancing for South Banks Apartments in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided a $53 million bridge loan for the refinancing of South Banks, a 230-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Knoxville.

The community, which comprises 118 one-bedroom apartments and 112 two-bedroom units, is situated along the Tennessee River near downtown Knoxville and the University of Tennessee. The property also features 3,000 square feet of commercial space, a fitness center, saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, resident lounges, coworking spaces and a rooftop gathering area.

Josh Hoffman and Jonathan Pomper of Dwight Mortgage Trust originated the loan on behalf of the owner, locally based Dominion Group.