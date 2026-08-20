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10-Ashel-Lane-Kaser-New-York
Katie Goldenberg led the debt origination effort for Dwight Capital for the new multifamily project at 10 Ashel Lane in Kaser, New York.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $55M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Kaser, New York

by Taylor Williams

KASER, N.Y. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of New York City-based Dwight Capital, has provided a $55 million construction loan for a 104-unit multifamily project that will be located at 10 Ashel Lane in Kaser, about 40 miles northwest of New York City. The property will feature one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom units and 45,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space that will be home to a grocery store and urgent care clinic. Steven Hersko of The SHB Group arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Sky Equity Group. A tentative completion date was not announced.

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