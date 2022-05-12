Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $55M Refinancing for Stellar at Emerald Hills Apartments in Fort Lauderdale

The Stellar at Emerald Hills is a 197-unit apartment community in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the mortgage REIT affiliate of Dwight Capital, has provided a $55 million bridge refinance loan for The Stellar at Emerald Hills, a 197-unit apartment community in Fort Lauderdale. The 24-month loan featured two six-month extension options. The borrower was not disclosed. Delivered in the first quarter of this year, the gated property is situated on 7.2 acres and consists of three three-story buildings spanning approximately 567,000 square feet. The community is near several golf courses, shopping and dining destinations, Dania Beach and Interstate 95, giving tenants access to major employers like American Airlines and Publix Super Markets. The Stellar at Emerald Hills includes in-unit washers and dryers, private balconies and bay windows. Common area amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center with a yoga and spin studio, pet play area, pet washing station and a pool. The property is certified National Green Building Standard (NGBS) and includes green, smart features such as EV car charging stations and energy-efficient gas appliances.