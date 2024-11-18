Monday, November 18, 2024
Willow Creek Apartments features 998 units across 43 buildings.
Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $56M Bridge Loan for Willow Creek Apartments in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has provided a $56 million bridge loan for Willow Creek Apartments in Kansas City. The 998-unit, garden-style multifamily property spans nearly 70 acres and includes 43 buildings housing one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, racquetball and tennis courts, garage parking and a clubhouse with business center. Loan proceeds will be utilized to refinance existing debt, complete remaining construction costs, cover closing costs and fund required escrows. David Scheer of Dwight originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, KC Willow Creek LLC.

