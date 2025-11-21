Friday, November 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
33-35-W.-125th-St.-Harlem
The development team for the new multifamily project at 33-35 W. 125th St. in Harlem includes Hemant Patel of Pramukh Realty Corp. (development partner) Orli Eshkar Architects, Yuri Menzak Architects, Prestige Construction and Roman Soroko of Versatile Engineering.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $70M Construction Loan for Harlem Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of New York City-based Dwight Capital, has provided a $70 million construction loan for a proposed 180-unit multifamily project that will be located at 33-35 W. 125th St. in Harlem. The property will offer a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, 30 percent of which will be reserved as affordable housing. Amenities will include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, lounge and a library, and the property will also house 17,440 square feet of commercial space. Keith Hoffman led the transaction for Dwight. The borrower is Irgang Group.

You may also like

Lone Star Funds Sells Three West Texas Multifamily...

13th Floor, Key International Break Ground on 327-Unit...

GBT Realty to Develop Sprouts-Anchored Shopping Center in...

PMZ Realty Capital Arranges $12M Loan for Hilton...

ColRich Buys 332-Unit Camden Copper Square Apartment Property...

Dermody to Develop 248,532 SF LogistiCenter at Clackamas...

Gantry Secures $8.5M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in...

Kislak Arranges $3.2M Sale of Jefferson Garden Apartments...

USA Gymnastics to Open Training Center, Headquarters in...