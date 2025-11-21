Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $70M Construction Loan for Harlem Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of New York City-based Dwight Capital, has provided a $70 million construction loan for a proposed 180-unit multifamily project that will be located at 33-35 W. 125th St. in Harlem. The property will offer a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, 30 percent of which will be reserved as affordable housing. Amenities will include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, lounge and a library, and the property will also house 17,440 square feet of commercial space. Keith Hoffman led the transaction for Dwight. The borrower is Irgang Group.