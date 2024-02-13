Tuesday, February 13, 2024
The property at 210 Clarkson St. in Brooklyn is eligible for a 421a tax abatement under the Affordable Housing New York program.
Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $75.2M Refinancing for Brooklyn Mixed-Income Complex

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of locally based lender Dwight Capital, has provided a $75.2 million bridge loan for the refinancing of 210 Clarkson, a 165-unit mixed-income complex in Brooklyn’s Lefferts Gardens area. Built in 2023, the property consists of 115 market-rate units and 50 affordable housing units, an 18,700-square-foot grocery store and a 700-square-foot community facility. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include workspaces, a game room, screening room, pet spa, gym and a rooftop terrace. Meir Kessner and David Eisen at Sevenstone Capital arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a New York family office.

