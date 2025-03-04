Tuesday, March 4, 2025
The Waverly on the Lake is a waterfront community with a boat launch for residents.
LoansMichiganMidwestMultifamily

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $88.5M Bridge Loan for Multifamily Property in Belleville, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

BELLEVILLE, MICH. — Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate REIT of Dwight Capital, has provided an $88.5 million bridge acquisition loan for The Waverly on the Lake in Belleville, a western suburb of Detroit. Spanning 99 acres along the shores of Belleville Lake, the garden-style multifamily property features 1,046 units. The waterfront community offers residents exclusive access to a boat launch and 42 private boat slips in addition to a newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, barbecue grills, firepits, a pool and picnic areas. The asset also features over two miles of walking trails and dedicated dog parks. Loan proceeds will facilitate the acquisition of the property, fund capital expenditures for unrenovated units and cover closing costs for Pepper Pike Capital Partners. David Scheer of Dwight originated the loan.

