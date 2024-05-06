Monday, May 6, 2024
DWREI, GreenBarn Begin 1.8 MSF Office Redevelopment Project Near Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

COLLEGEVILLE, PA. — A partnership between David Werner Real Estate Investments (DWREI) and GreenBarn Investment Group has begun the redevelopment of The Bridge at Collegeville, a 1.8 million-square-foot office campus located about 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The development team, which includes architect EwingCole and leasing agent Cushman & Wakefield, plans to renovate the existing office space on the 340-acre campus and to add another 1.4 million square feet of office, life sciences and manufacturing space. The redevelopment will also add amenities a fitness center, golf simulator, pickleball courts and a food truck plaza. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.

