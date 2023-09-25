Monday, September 25, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

DWS Group to Undertake 141,000 SF Industrial Expansion Project in Southern New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. — An affiliate of German asset management firm DWS Group will undertake a 141,000-square-foot industrial expansion project at Commerce Corner, a 259,910-square-foot development located about 25 miles outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. The expansion project, which is expected to cost about $29 million, is a build-to-suit for Performance Food Group. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter and to last about a year. In conjunction with the project, Performance Food Group is extending its lease by 15 years.

You may also like

Barberry Rose Management Sells Manhattan Apartment Building for...

McShane to Build Second Phase of Ashley at...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $21M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Two Leases at New...

Ryan Cos. Tops Out 23-Story Office Project at...

StreetLights Residential Breaks Ground on 20-Story Apartment Building...

Pillar Commercial, OliveMill Buy 81,259 SF Flex Property...

Hawkins Way Capital Completes 1,355-Bed Student Housing Redevelopment...

Blue Vista Capital Acquires 300-Unit Multifamily Development Site...