DWS Group to Undertake 141,000 SF Industrial Expansion Project in Southern New Jersey

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. — An affiliate of German asset management firm DWS Group will undertake a 141,000-square-foot industrial expansion project at Commerce Corner, a 259,910-square-foot development located about 25 miles outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. The expansion project, which is expected to cost about $29 million, is a build-to-suit for Performance Food Group. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter and to last about a year. In conjunction with the project, Performance Food Group is extending its lease by 15 years.