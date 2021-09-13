REBusinessOnline

DXD Capital Breaks Ground on 1,100-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Nevada, Self-Storage, Western

LAS VEGAS — DXD Capital has broken ground on a self-storage facility located on a 1.7-acre parcel at the corner of West Sahara Avenue and South Monte Cristo Way in Las Vegas.

Designed by Studio Level I with Arco Murray serving as general contractor, the new property will feature 1,100 units, plus two interior loading bays with room for three trucks in a fully climate-controlled building with two freight elevators and a storefront with moving supplies. Public Storage will operate the facility, which is slated to open in third-quarter 2022.

DXD acquired the property in January 2021 through its DXD Self Storage Fund I, which was launched in November 2020. The fund is raising $50 million to invest in ground-up development of Class A, multi-story, climate-controlled self-storage facilities.

