Extra-Space-Kihei-HI
The new self-storage facility in Kihei, Hawaii, will offer 355 self-storage units.
DXD Capital Breaks Ground on 355-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Kihei, Hawaii

by Amy Works

KIHEI, HAWAII — DXD Capital has broken ground on a Class A self-storage facility in Kihei, a city on Maui. Upon completion, the facility will offer 355 individual storage units totaling 45,813 net rentable square feet. Situated within the Maui Research & Technology Park, the facility will offer drive-up, non-climate-controlled units. The property is slated to open in second-quarter 2025. DXD acquired the asset in April 2023.

RYCON will serve as general contractor, and American Savings Bank will be the construction lender. Extra Space will manage the facility.

