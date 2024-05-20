Monday, May 20, 2024
Located in Maui’s Kihei submarket, the 48,720-square-foot self-storage facility will offer 357 units.
DXD Capital Breaks Ground on 48,720 SF Self-Storage Facility in Maui, Hawaii

by Amy Works

MAUI, HAWAII — DXD Capital has broken ground on a Class A self-storage facility in Maui.

The 45,863-square-foot property will offer 357 individual storage units within the Maui Research & Technology Park in the Kihei area. The facility will feature drive-up, non-climate-controlled units. DXD plans to open the facility in the first quarter of 2025.

RYCON will serve as general contractor, and American Savings Bank is the construction lender. Extra Space will manage the facility upon completion.

DXD acquired the site in April 2023 through its second fund, DXD Self Storage Fund II, which launched in June 2022. The fund has since invested in seven self-storage developments and one seven-facility portfolio acquisition across the United States.

