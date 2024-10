SAN ANTONIO — Developer DXD Capital has broken ground on an 870-unit self-storage project in San Antonio. The multi-story facility at 11202 Misty Woods St. will feature 80,490 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Reliable Commercial Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is being financed by Illinois-based financial holding company Wintrust. Extra Space Storage will manage the facility, which is slated for a third-quarter 2025 opening.