DXD Capital Buys 135,050 SF Hill & Homes Self-Storage Portfolio in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION AND PALISADE, COLO. — DXD Capital, a New Mexico-based self-storage private equity firm, has acquired a Hill & Homes Self-Storage portfolio featuring seven properties spread across Colorado’s western slope. A local private owner and developer sold the portfolio for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 135,050 square feet, the portfolio features 922 units all managed from a central office. All locations have perimeter fences, remote-accessed security camera and gates. The facilities are located at 2222 Sandford Drive, 2462 Highway 6 and 50, 2693 Highway 50, 1462 Colorado Ave., 2787 Printer’s Court and 3170 Pipe Court in Grand Junction and 340 W. 3rd St. in Palisade.

Thomas Parsons and Adam Schlosser of the LeClair-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.