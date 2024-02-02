Friday, February 2, 2024
DXD Capital Buys Seven Self-Storage Facilities in Grand Junction, Colorado

by Amy Works

GRAND JUNCTION, COLO. — DXD Capital has purchased a seven-property self-storage facility portfolio in Grand Junction, located in the western part of the state near the Utah border.

DXD acquired the assets through DXD Self Storage Fund II, which launched in 2022. The price and sellers were not disclosed.

Totaling 135,588 net rentable square feet, the portfolio offers 923 units. DXD hired StoragePro as third-party manager for the seven facilities. The buyer plans several capital improvements for the properties, including increased security measures and ADA paving projects at some facilities. The properties will continue to operate under the Hill and Home Storage brand.

Adam Schlosser and Thomas Parsons of Marcus & Millichap represented DXD Capital in the deal.

