Friday, September 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ExtraSpace-Storage-Egg-Harbor-New-Jersey
The new ExtraSpace Storage facility in Egg Harbor, New Jersey, consists of 76,700 net rentable square feet of space across 602 units.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheastSelf-Storage

DXD Capital Completes 602-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Egg Harbor, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EGG HARBOR, N.J. — Developer DXD Capital has completed a 602-unit self-storage facility in Egg Harbor, located along the Jersey Shore. The facility features 76,700 net rentable square feet of both climate- and non-climate-controlled space with both multi-story and drive-up accessible unit options. Extra Space Storage will operate the facility. Storage Construction served as the general contractor for the project, construction of which was financed by Century Bank. DXD Capital first acquired the site at 6679 Black Horse Pike in November 2022.

You may also like

Chestnut Hill Realty Delivers 250-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Berkadia Arranges $23M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

Morgan Properties Debuts 70,100 SF Office Headquarters Space...

Loeb Enterprises Signs 18,056 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Rockefeller Group, Matan Cos. Break Ground on 5...

Preiss Completes 105-Unit Signature Music Row Multifamily Community...

Chick-fil-A to Open 25 to 30 New Restaurants...

Meridian Design Build Completes 300,000 SF Cold Storage...

Stevens-Leinweber Construction Completes Empire 101 Industrial Facility in...