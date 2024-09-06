DXD Capital Completes 602-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Egg Harbor, New Jersey

EGG HARBOR, N.J. — Developer DXD Capital has completed a 602-unit self-storage facility in Egg Harbor, located along the Jersey Shore. The facility features 76,700 net rentable square feet of both climate- and non-climate-controlled space with both multi-story and drive-up accessible unit options. Extra Space Storage will operate the facility. Storage Construction served as the general contractor for the project, construction of which was financed by Century Bank. DXD Capital first acquired the site at 6679 Black Horse Pike in November 2022.