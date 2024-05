LAKE PARK, FLA. — DXD Capital has completed the development of a self-storage facility located in Lake Park, a suburb of Palm Beach. Located at 1450 Watertower Road, the South Florida property totals 77,150 square feet of rentable square feet across 738 individual units. DXD acquired the property in July 2022 through the DXD Self Storage Fund I, which was launched in November 2020. Public Storage operates the facility.