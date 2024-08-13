DXD Capital Completes 750-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Bristol, Rhode Island

BRISTOL, R.I. — Developer DXD Capital has completed a 750-unit self-storage facility in Bristol, about 20 miles south of Providence. Extra Space Storage will operate the facility at 180 Mount Hope Ave., which has a gross square footage of 88,620 square feet and a net rentable square footage of 61,600 square feet. In addition, the property’s design elements mimic those of New England townhomes. Jayeff served as the general contractor for the project, which was financed by Centreville Bank. DXD Capital acquired the site in November 2022.