Extra Space Storage's new facility in Bristol, Rhode Island, spans 61,600 net rentable square feet of space across 750 units.
DevelopmentIndustrialNortheastRhode IslandSelf-Storage

DXD Capital Completes 750-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Bristol, Rhode Island

by Taylor Williams

BRISTOL, R.I. — Developer DXD Capital has completed a 750-unit self-storage facility in Bristol, about 20 miles south of Providence. Extra Space Storage will operate the facility at 180 Mount Hope Ave., which has a gross square footage of 88,620 square feet and a net rentable square footage of 61,600 square feet. In addition, the property’s design elements mimic those of New England townhomes. Jayeff served as the general contractor for the project, which was financed by Centreville Bank. DXD Capital acquired the site in November 2022.

