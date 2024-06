TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Developer DXD Capital has completed construction of a 761-unit self-storage facility in Toms River, located on the Jersey Shore. The four-story building spans 62,818 net rentable square feet and features multiple elevators and a drive-in loading area. DXD Capital acquired the site in summer 2022. Public Storage will operate the facility. Jayeff served as the general contractor on the project, and Century Bank was the construction lender.