The new Extra Space Storage facility in Huntington Station, New York is located at 403 Oakwood Road, an industrial site next to the Long Island Railroad tracks that previously housed an office building. After a multi-year entitlement and permitting process, the seller of the office building relocated, and the existing office building was demolished.
DXD Capital Delivers 664-Unit Self-Storage Facility on Long Island

by Taylor Williams

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. — Self-storage developer DXD Capital has delivered a 664-unit facility in the Long Island community of Huntington Station. The facility totals 62,125 net rentable square feet of space that will be entirely climate-controlled. Extra Space Storage is the operator of the facility, which will be the first new self-storage project to be built in Huntington Station in nearly three years, according to the development team. DXD Capital developed the property in partnership with Dallas-based investment firm Realty Capital Partners. Century Bank financed the project.

