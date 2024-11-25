DXD Capital Delivers 664-Unit Self-Storage Facility on Long Island

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. — Self-storage developer DXD Capital has delivered a 664-unit facility in the Long Island community of Huntington Station. The facility totals 62,125 net rentable square feet of space that will be entirely climate-controlled. Extra Space Storage is the operator of the facility, which will be the first new self-storage project to be built in Huntington Station in nearly three years, according to the development team. DXD Capital developed the property in partnership with Dallas-based investment firm Realty Capital Partners. Century Bank financed the project.