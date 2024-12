MIAMI — A partnership between DXD Capital and Olympus Ventures has completed a 774-unit, three-story self-storage facility located at 11210 N.W. 105th St. in Miami. Extra Space Storage manages the facility, which spans 74,388 net rentable square feet.

ARCO was the general contractor for the climate-controlled storage property, and TBK Bank provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing.