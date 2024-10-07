Monday, October 7, 2024
Located at 8888 E. Desert Cove Ave. in Scottsdale, Ariz., the self-storage facility will offer 706 individual storage units.
DXD Capital Starts Construction of 706-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — DXD Capital has broken ground on a self-storage facility totaling 66,750 rentable square feet in Scottsdale. Located at 8888 E. Desert Cove Ave., the four-story property will offer 706 individual storage units and two basement levels. Extra Space Storage will manage the facility, which is slated to open in fourth-quarter 2025.

The project team includes TLW Construction as general contractor and Southwest Capital Bank as construction lender. DXD Capital acquired the site in July 2024. To date, DXD has invested in 19 self-storage developments and one seven-facility portfolio acquisition across the United States.

