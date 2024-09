NANTUCKET, MASS. — DXD Development has broken ground on a 667-unit self-storage facility on Nantucket, an island located off the coast of Massachusetts. SmartStop will manage the facility, which will span 96,238 net rentable square feet, including climate-controlled and vehicle storage spaces. Park East Construction Co. will serve as the general contractor for the project, which is being financed by Centreville Bank. Completion is scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.