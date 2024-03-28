DXL Big + Tall Signs 10,500 SF Retail Lease in Manhattan’s Chelsea District

NEW YORK CITY — Men’s apparel retailer DXL Big + Tall has signed an eight-year, 10,500-square-foot retail lease at 675 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan’s Chelsea district. The building was originally constructed in 1901 to house the Adams Dry Goods department store. Joanne Podell and Michael Shalom of Cushman & Wakefield represented DXL Big + Tall, which will relocate from 703 Avenue of the Americas this summer to a space previously occupied by Harmon Face Value, in the lease negotiations. Benjamin Birnbaum and Andrew Taub of Newmark, along with internal agent Jeffrey Gural, represented the landlord, GFP Real Estate.