RARITAN, N.J. — Men’s apparel retailer DXL Big + Tall has signed a 6,170-square-foot retail lease at Somerville Circle Shopping Center in Raritan, located roughly midway between Trenton and Newark. Vanessa Kelty of Levin Management Corp. represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Alison Horbach of RIPCO Real Estate represented the tenant. The deal brings the 150,000-square-foot center to full occupancy.