REBusinessOnline

DXP Enterprises Signs 104,902 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

DALLAS — DXP Enterprises, a distributor of repair and maintenance products for several industries, has signed a 104,902-square-foot industrial lease renewal at Building A of Pinnacle Industrial Center in Dallas. Jason Moser of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. NAI Robert Lynn represented the landlord, Pinnacle A LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  