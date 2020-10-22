DXP Enterprises Signs 104,902 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Dallas

DALLAS — DXP Enterprises, a distributor of repair and maintenance products for several industries, has signed a 104,902-square-foot industrial lease renewal at Building A of Pinnacle Industrial Center in Dallas. Jason Moser of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. NAI Robert Lynn represented the landlord, Pinnacle A LLC.