Friday, March 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Dycom’s lease brings 300 Banyan to 50 percent preleased. The six-story office building is located in West Palm Beach, Fla.
DevelopmentFloridaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

Dycom Industries Signs 40,000 SF Office Lease for New Headquarters at 300 Banyan in West Palm Beach

by John Nelson

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Dycom Industries Inc., a specialty contractor serving the telecommunications and utilities industries, has signed a lease to anchor 300 Banyan, a six-story boutique office building in West Palm Beach. The company’s new headquarters will comprise the top two floors and span 40,000 square feet.

Brian Gale and Anthony Librizzi of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners and Wheelock Street Capital, in the lease negotiations. Derek Baker of Colliers represented the tenant.

300 Banyan is part of Brand Atlantic’s Banyan & Olive development along with 111 Olive, an adaptive reuse of a historic three-story building. Dycom’s lease brings 300 Banyan to 50 percent preleased. In addition to offices and private terraces, the office building features an 8,000-square foot restaurant with a garden dining room, sidewalk café and a private, six-story parking garage.  

You may also like

Newmark Brokers $19.7M Sale of Triple Crown at...

Phoenix’s Office Sector is Fundamentally Sound

Mast Capital Begins Preleasing for 248-Unit Harlow Apartments...

Standard Communities Breaks Ground on 240-Unit Affordable Housing...

Urban Story Ventures to Invest $28M for New...

Shoreham Capital Sells 175-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.5M Sale of Shopping...

Johnny Rockets to Open 20 New Texas Restaurants...

Oxford Partners Negotiates 45,590 SF Industrial Sublease in...