CHESTER, N.J. — Dynamic Engineering Consultants has signed a 15,486-square-foot office lease expansion at 245 Main St. in the Northern New Jersey community of Chester. Dynamic Engineering has been a tenant at the property, which was originally built in the 1920s as a school building and converted to office usage in 2017, since 2006. Rob Marek represented the landlord, Larken Associates, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis.