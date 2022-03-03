Dynamic Glass Products Signs 116,980 SF Industrial Lease in Coppell, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS —Dynamic Glass Products, a Wisconsin-based provider of glass products for the real estate and advertising industries, has signed a 116,980-square-foot industrial lease at 611 S. Royal Lane in Coppell, located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2001 and totals 383,925 square feet. Matt Hyman and Bryan Parker represented the landlord, Indianapolis-based Duke Realty, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Mark Russell of Newmark represented the tenant.