Monday, October 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The tenant will occupy the entire facility on Madison Street. (Image courtesy of Newmark)
IllinoisIndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwest

Dynamic Manufacturing Signs 79,532 SF Industrial Lease in Hillside, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

HILLSIDE, ILL. — Dynamic Manufacturing Inc., a family-owned and operated automotive manufacturer, has signed a 79,532-square-foot industrial lease at 4160-4190 Madison St. in Hillside, a western suburb of Chicago. The tenant will occupy the entire facility, which is part of a seven-building portfolio that EQT Exeter recently acquired. The property features a clear height of 19.5 feet, LED lighting, four dock doors, two drive-in doors and ample car parking. Corey Chase of Newmark represented the tenant.

You may also like

Colliers Brokers Sale of New 1 MSF Industrial...

Nordstrom Rack to Open Two Florida Stores Totaling...

DXD Capital Breaks Ground on 870-Unit Self-Storage Project...

Midloch, Hempel Purchase 240-Unit Oscar Apartments in Sheboygan,...

Cresa Acquires Pacific Program Management

Four-Story Woodspring Suites Hotel Opens Near Kansas City...

Gorman & Co. Completes 48-Unit Affordable Housing Community...

Foundry Commercial to Undertake 323,000 SF Industrial Conversion...

SQUAN Construction Services Signs Lease at Sun Valley...