Dynamic Manufacturing Signs 79,532 SF Industrial Lease in Hillside, Illinois

HILLSIDE, ILL. — Dynamic Manufacturing Inc., a family-owned and operated automotive manufacturer, has signed a 79,532-square-foot industrial lease at 4160-4190 Madison St. in Hillside, a western suburb of Chicago. The tenant will occupy the entire facility, which is part of a seven-building portfolio that EQT Exeter recently acquired. The property features a clear height of 19.5 feet, LED lighting, four dock doors, two drive-in doors and ample car parking. Corey Chase of Newmark represented the tenant.