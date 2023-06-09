Dynamic Star Receives Approval for 400,000 SF Office Redevelopment in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer Dynamic Star has received approval from the New York City Council for Opus Point, a redevelopment that will convert the former Eagle Electric manufacturing facility in Queens into a 400,000-square-foot office property. Designed by SLCE Architects and redeveloped on a speculative basis, the 26-story complex will offer a variety of flexible workspace suites and spaces. Amenities will include a basketball court, fitness center, landscaped rooftop deck and conference facilities. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2025. CBRE will market Opus Point for lease.