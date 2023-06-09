Friday, June 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Opus-Point-Queens
Opus Point, an office redevelopment project in Queens, is slated for a mid-2025 completion.
DevelopmentNew YorkNortheastOffice

Dynamic Star Receives Approval for 400,000 SF Office Redevelopment in Queens

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer Dynamic Star has received approval from the New York City Council for Opus Point, a redevelopment that will convert the former Eagle Electric manufacturing facility in Queens into a 400,000-square-foot office property. Designed by SLCE Architects and redeveloped on a speculative basis, the 26-story complex will offer a variety of flexible workspace suites and spaces. Amenities will include a basketball court, fitness center, landscaped rooftop deck and conference facilities. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2025. CBRE will market Opus Point for lease.

You may also like

Berkadia Provides $26.3M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Kislak Negotiates $9.7M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

JLL Brokers $6.1M Sale of Manhattan Multifamily Property

Hart Howerton Signs 27,111 SF Office Lease Renewal,...

Hollingsworth Breaks Ground on Three Industrial Buildings in...

CBRE Brokers $20.7M Sale of Medical Office Building...

KeyBank Provides $30M in Construction Financing for Midtown...

SnapIT Solutions Signs 5,894 SF Office Lease in...

Intracorp, HAL Real Estate Buy Vacant Office Building...