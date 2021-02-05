REBusinessOnline

Dynamic Star Unveils Plans for $3.5B Fordham Landing Mixed-Use Project in The Bronx

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Connecticut-based developer Dynamic Star has unveiled updated plans for Fordham Landing, a mixed-use project in the University Heights neighborhood of The Bronx that is valued at $3.5 billion, according to Crain’s New York. Current plans call for 3,000 market-rate and affordable housing units, 800,000 square feet of life sciences space, 600,000 square feet of office space, 50,000 square feet of retail space, an 80,000-square-foot public school and 12 acres of open green space. Other uses will include a hotel, esports arena and a senior living community, while the open green space will include a public farm and garden plots. Dynamic Star expects to receive zoning and permitting approvals by the third quarter of 2022 and to deliver the first phase of the project in the first quarter of 2025. The design team includes New York City-based Perkins Eastman, Boston-based NADAAA and Tarrytown, New York-based Margie Ruddick Landscape.

