Dynasty Spirits Signs Build-to-Suit Industrial Lease in Dallas

PROTO Park is a 250,000-square-foot industrial development in the Brookhollow area of Dallas.

DALLAS — Alcoholic beverage distributor Dynasty Spirts has signed a build-to-suit industrial lease at PROTO Park, a 250,000-square-foot development in the Brookhollow submarket of Dallas. The square footage was not disclosed. The owner of PROTO Park, Fort Worth-based M2G Ventures, is underway on construction of the facility. Scott Hobbs and Kim Lyon of Newmark represented Dynasty Spirits in the lease negotiations. Jason Moser and Hanes Chatham of Stream Realty Partners represented M2G Ventures.