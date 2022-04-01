DZMI Acquires 12-Story Office Building in Houston, Plans Renovation

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based development and investment firm David Z. Mafrige Interests (DZMI) has acquired North Loop Center, a 12-story office building in Houston’s Heights neighborhood. The firm plans to implement a capital improvement program that will include an upgrade of the lobby and installation of LED lighting throughout the premises. Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent for the property and recently executed a long-term lease for the entire 12th floor with design-build firm ARCO/Murray.