DZMI Acquires 216,889 SF Office Building in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm David Z. Mafrige Interests (DZMI) has acquired World Houston Place, an office building in Houston that totals 216,889 square feet, according to LoopNet Inc. The eight-story building is located near George Bush Intercontinental Airport on the city’s north side. DZMI plans to upgrade the building’s common areas and add a fitness center and tenant lounge to the amenity package. The firm has hired Stream Realty Partners to lease the building.