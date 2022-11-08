DZMI Acquires 216,889 SF Office Building in Houston
HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm David Z. Mafrige Interests (DZMI) has acquired World Houston Place, an office building in Houston that totals 216,889 square feet, according to LoopNet Inc. The eight-story building is located near George Bush Intercontinental Airport on the city’s north side. DZMI plans to upgrade the building’s common areas and add a fitness center and tenant lounge to the amenity package. The firm has hired Stream Realty Partners to lease the building.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.