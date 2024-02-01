Thursday, February 1, 2024
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

DZMI Acquires 216,889 SF Office Building in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm David Z. Mafrige Interests (DZMI) has acquired World Houston Place, an eight-story office building located at 15710 John F. Kennedy Blvd. on the city’s north side. According to LoopNet Inc., World Houston Place was built in 1985 and totals 216,889 square feet. The seller was not disclosed. The new ownership, which has appointed Stream Realty Partners as the leasing agent, plans to implement a value-add program that includes upgrades of common areas and the addition of a fitness center and tenant lounge.

