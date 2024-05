HOUSTON — David Z Mafrige Interests (DZMI) has acquired The Tower at 290, a 12-story, 245,846-square-foot office building located near the junction of U.S. Highway 290 and Loop 610 in northwest Houston. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program and has tapped Stream Realty Partners as the leasing agent. A renovation of the lobby is already underway, and enhancements of various common and amenity spaces are also forthcoming. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.