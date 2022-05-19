REBusinessOnline

E-Commerce Firm Signs 216,892 SF Industrial Lease in Piscataway, New Jersey

Duke Realty expects to complete JD.com's new e-commerce facility in Piscataway, New Jersey, this fall.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — JD.com, a global e-commerce firm based in Beijing, has signed a 216,892-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. Indianapolis-based REIT Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) is developing the facility, which will feature a clear height of 40 feet and 38 trailer parking spaces, with a target completion date of this fall. Noah Balanoff and Jacquelyn Severino of Colliers, along with internal agents Ben Rosen and Gregg Bazzani, represented Duke Realty in the lease negotiations. Chuck Fern, Jason Barton and Thomas Tucci of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Andy Ho of Kander Pacific Inc., represented the tenant.

