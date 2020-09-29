E-commerce Fulfillment Company ShipBob Raises $68M in Funding

CHICAGO — ShipBob, an e-commerce fulfillment company based in Chicago, has raised $68 million in Series D funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, which has previously invested in companies such as Uber, Slack, Opendoor and Doordash. ShipBob says it has experienced a “tremendous acceleration” in new customers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new capital will enhance the company’s capabilities to provide for more customers, hire more workers and expand its software platform. To support the influx in demand, ShipBob has opened six new fulfillment centers since April, including two international locations. The company has also hired hundreds of new fulfillment associates over the last few months and plans to hire hundreds more leading up to the holiday season. ShipBob expects to open two more U.S. centers this year and 10 facilities across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia in 2021. Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati formed ShipBob in May 2014. Series D funding refers to the fourth stage in the financing cycle of a new business growth.