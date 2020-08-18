E-Commerce Sales for Walmart Grow 97 Percent in Second Quarter, Same Store Sales Up 9.3 Percent

BENTONVILLE, ARK. — Walmart’s e-commerce sales jumped 97 percent in the second quarter, which ended July 31. The Bentonville-based retailer increased its e-commerce capabilities, including increasing same-day delivery and curbside pick-up options as well as hiring at least 200,000 people during the pandemic. Walmart includes a grocery section, deeming the retailer essential and allowing it to remain open through the crisis. Additionally, the U.S. government passed the CARES Act, which included stimulus checks for millions of Americans. As a result of increased spending, Walmart’s same-store sales increased 9.3 percent in the second quarter. Total revenues rose 5.6 percent to $137.74 billion from $130.38 billion a year earlier. The company incurred $1.5 billion of COVID-related costs during the second quarter, including benefit payments and inventory purchases.

Sales at Sam’s Club locations were up 8.8 percent in the second the quarter. E-commerce sales increased 39 percent.